Arjun Kapoor Shares UNSEEN Video From 'Ki & Ka' Sets To Mark Four Years Of Release

Arjun Kapoor starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Ki & Ka which released back in 2016. The film released on this day that year and marks the fourth year anniversary since the release. Arjun Kapoor celebrated in his own unique way by sharing a series of stop motion video footage from the film’s poster shoot.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Shares A Hilarious Post About His Pet Maximus; Calls Him 'The Sexy Beast'

Here is how Arjun Kapoor celebrated four years of Ki & Ka

In the stop motion video, one can see Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan striking poses for the camera in the significant backdrop and poses which were used for many of the posters of the film. In the never-seen-before video, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen smiling while the flash falls on them. They are essaying several looks in one stop motion video.

Arjun Kapoor shared the stop motion video on his Instagram story and wrote, “Four years of Ki & Ka", on the video. He also tagged his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and director R Balki on the video. The video also had a background music High Heels Te Nachche, which was a popular track in the film Ki & Ka featuring both Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the video song.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s rare unseen picture celebrating four years of Ki & Ka

Snippet Credits: Arjun Kapoor's photos on IG story

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Cute Throwback Pic With Anshula Will Make Your Quarantine Day Brighter

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s hit role reversal film Ki & Ka released in 2016. The film was an R.Balki creation with script and direction done by him. The film tells the tale of husband and wife. The wife is the bread earner while the husband decides to look after the house. The roles are essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor respectively.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Shares A Relatable 'legendary' Post Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Check It Out

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Photos With Girlfriend Malaika Arora That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.