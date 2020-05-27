Arjun Kapoor Sheds Some Light On His Mother Mona Kapoor's Wise Words

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a thoughtful note put by his mother, Mona Kapoor. He shared a snap of her tweet on his official Instagram story as it put through an important message. The quote in the tweet spoke about being grateful and not complaining as people keeping working towards their goals.

Arjun Kapoor shares his mother’s thoughts

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a few thoughtful words put together by his mother, Mona Kapoor. He shared a picture of the tweet which was put up by his mother in the year 2012. In the tweet, Mona Kapoor can be seen talking about not spoiling the moment by thinking about the things that one does not have in their lives. She can be seen asking people to focus on how they have something that they have been wishing for a long time. The point of the words is to spread positivity and encourage people to take things in the right way. It spreads the message of being thankful for what one has in life. Have a look at the tweet shared by Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram story here.

The post was put up by one of his fan pages which also uploaded a throwback picture of baby Arjun Kapoor with his mother. In the picture posted, the mother-son duo can be seen looking up in the air as they also point upwards with their hands. The fan page also posted another tweet by Mona Kapoor which spoke about acceptance as a concept. It is written that in some cases, our heart takes longer to accept a fact even though the mind is aware of it. Have a look at the picture and the thought here.

Arjun Kapoor previously won the internet through a fun social media post. He posted a picture of ripe mango and also had a question for Katrina Kaif. He tagged the actor and asked if she needs a slice of the mango that he is talking about in the post. The reference he made here was regarding a mango drink that Katrina Kaif endorses. A number of people complimented him in the comments section for the pun that he created in the caption. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

