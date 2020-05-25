Arjun Kapoor's Sherlock Holmes Rendition Grabs Eyeballs After Ranveer Singh's Van Gogh

An artist named Swapnil Pawar created a rendition of Sherlock Holmes with the face of actor Arjun Kapoor. Being a fan of the character, Arjun was ecstatic with the painting and was all praises for it. He shared the painting on his Instagram.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor knows what won't happen after Corona and it has a FRIENDS reference

Arjun Kapoor's Sherlock Holmes look

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a painting of himself made by a fan. In the picture, Arjun can be seen giving a naughty smile as he is wearing the typical 'Sherlock Holmes' attire. He is seen in a black hat, black coat and also black glares. His hand is holding a smoking pipe. Here is the picture:

Arjun shared a quote from Sherlock Holmes in the caption of the post. He shared the quote, "There's nothing more elusive than an obvious fact". He also shared that Sherlock is his favourite character. He also shared that this character was played by Robert Downey Jr. He claimed that Downey and Holmes were a match made in cinema heaven.

Giving credits to Swapnil Pawar, Arjun shared that this painting is pretty special to him. Arjun Kapoor is a fan of the favourite sleuth whose intelligence at solving crimes has always baffled him.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's hilarious video about how people will leave home post lockdown is relatable

Ranveer Singh as Van Gogh

This is not the first time that a celebrity has acknowledged artist Swapnil Pawar's creative works. A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor's friend and fellow actor Ranveer Singh was also impressed by Swapnil's take on himself. Swapnil Pawar painted a picture of Ranveer Singh as the famous painter Vincent Van Gogh. Sharing this picture on his Instagram, Ranveer Singh added one of the quotes made by Vincent Van Gogh in the caption of the post:

As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's movie 'Mubarkan' was one of his most difficult films to shoot; read why

Vicky Kaushal as Charlie Chaplin

Swapnil Pawar reimagined actor Vicky Kaushal as the world-famous comedian and legend Charlie Chaplin. The rendition of Vicky as Charlie Chaplin was shared by the actor on his Instagram. Vicky Kaushal posted the picture with the caption:

G.O.A.T- Chaplin! .

Love this tribute art by @swapnilmpawar

The acronym 'G.O.A.T.' means Greatest of All Time. It is often used for people who have done legendary work in their lives. Vicky Kaushal also wrote that he loved the tribute art that is made by Swapnil Pawar. Here is the post made by Vicky Kaushal:

ALSO READ | 'Paatal Lok': Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh shower praises on 'steller team' for great work

(Source: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram)

ALSO READ | 'Every day is a new struggle': Arjun Kapoor on coping with his mother's demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.