Arjun Kapoor Shares Day 3 Of Self-quarantine Experience, Says 'Feels Surreal'

The coronavirus pandemic has been increasing day by day in India. Therefore, the Indian Government and health officials are asking everyone to practice self-quarantine and also take proper measures to avoid getting exposed to the novel coronavirus. There are several Bollywood celebrities who are trying to spread awareness among their fans with the help of social media and also sharing a guideline on what can be done during self-quarantine. Recently, Arjun Kapoor who has been counting days of his self-quarantine explained through a post how he can’t deal with this on just day 3 of the quarantine.

Arjun Kapoor has been keeping his fans updated about how his life has been since he decided to stay isolated due to coronavirus scare. On March 17, 2020, he shared a shirtless pic of himself along with a poem explaining his mood on day 3 of the self-quarantine. In his caption, he wrote, “Quarantine Day 3. Can’t deal, Feels surreal. The paranoia is real, maybe it’s her way of putting us back on an even keel. #hiddentalents #rhymeslayer #selfieking.”

Arjun Kapoor's photos to spread coronavirus awareness

On March 18, 2020, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with his co-star Rakul Preet Singh explaining how much he misses his work and being on the sets. He, however, contradicted his own statement saying safety comes first. The actor also went on to create awareness among his fans saying “One has to pause sometimes, stop & soak it all in, take a moment & breathe after sprinting so much before we can even begin thinking of walking again.” He also reposted Yash Raj Films' tweet in the recent past urging fans to stay away from theatres and be safe.

