Arjun Kapoor Shows 'how Getting Ready To Leave The House Feels Like'; Watch Video

On Thursday morning, Arjun Kapoor shared a video and showed how he was getting ready to leave the house. In the video, the actor decked up by putting on a pair of quirky red sunglasses. Arjun's captivating post garnered a lot of attention on the internet. By the looks of it, Arjun was getting ready to leave home, to shoot for his upcoming venture.

Arjun Kapoor shows how getting ready to leave the house feels like

As soon as Arjun Kapoor was up, users dropped hearts and awestruck emotions in the comments section. A fan totally related to Kapoor's video and wrote: "me me me". Many called Arjun "cool", as they gushed to compliment his look.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor And The 'Mubarakan' Cast Had A Blast Filming 'The Goggle Song'; Watch

On September 2, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming movie. It seemed like the actor was excited to begin working after a good long break. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Happy to just be back on set." After this, he also thanked the production house, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham, and others for making the filming possible.

"It just felt seamless & organic because of all the effort behind the scenes. Grateful to be working again, slow & steady under the right guidelines," Kapoor wrote. He then expressed excitement to work with Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh and debutant director Kaashvie Nair and wrote, "let’s wrap it up soon now." Rakul Preet Singh was quick to reply as she gave Arjun's post a thumbs up. Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap and Siddhanth Kapoor also dropped endearing comments on the post.

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Puzzled If He Should Grow Or Not Grow His Beard; Flaunts His Jawline

Arjun Kapoor's movies

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in the upcoming film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra. After releasing the trailer of the film, the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar pushed to release date. The film was slated to release on March 20. However, Yash Raj Films made an official announcement through their social media handles on March 14 and announced that they decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's film.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is all set for his first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan for an upcoming film, Bhoot Police. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror-comedy will be produced by Ramesh Torani and Akshai Puri. The shooting of the movie will begin by the end of 2020.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor 'happy To Be Back On Set', Goes 'slow And Steady Under Right Guidelines

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor And Disha Patani Share Glimpses Of Their Pawfect Time With Their Pet Dogs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.