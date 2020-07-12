Arjun Kapoor And Sonakshi Sinha's 'Tevar': Watch The Making Of This Movie

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, the film Tevar was directed by Amit Sharma. The film is an official remake of a Telugu film Okkadu, starring Mahesh Babu. Arjun Kapoor played the role of an angry young man in the film. The film followed the story of a kabbadi player who falls for a woman in a quest to save her from getting married against her wishes. Here’s a making of the film Tevar, in which Arjun Kapoor spoke about his character.

Making of Arjun Kapoor's Tevar

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Celebrate Neetu Singh's Birthday; Fans Join In With Alia Question

Tevar is an action film and the audience loved to watch their actor running around and killing villains. Arjun Kapoor said that shooting for an action film is not easy. He also added that there is a lot of human co-ordination required while shooting for an action film. Tevar was shot within a span of 60 days and the latter said that he had more action sequences in the film rather than dialogues.

Also Read: Legal Trouble For Makers Of Movie 'Sadak 2'; Hearing On September 8

Sanjay Kapoor, the executive producer of the film said that Arjun Kapoor was fantastic when it came to shooting action sequences. During a scene, Arjun Kapoor had to stand at the edge of a roof and Sanjay Kapoor literally walked away from that spot because he could not see his nephew standing at the edge of a building. Action Director Sham Kaushal also said that watching Arjun Kapoor grow over the years as an actor and as a human being was unbelievable, adding that he had come a long way.

Also Read: When Brad Pitt Expressed Desire Of Working With Aishwarya & Said 'she Is Versatile Actor'

Sonakshi Sinha was one of the few people who really enjoyed filming for Tevar. In one scene, when she falls off a building, Sonakshi Sinha said that she loved shooting for it. When the director told her that she will have to shoot for a jump scene, she was really excited and was looking forward to shooting it. Sonakshi Sinha said that while the team was trying to calm her down before she shot for the scene, she, on the other hand, was more than happy to shoot for it because it excited her. Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha hardly used a body double while filming the action sequences in Tevar, fascinating the entire team.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha's Take On Social Distancing On Sets: 'It Is An Oxymoron; It Won't Happen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.