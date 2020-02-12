Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'Half Girlfriend' Dialogues That Are Still Etched In Fans' Memories

Half Girlfriend depicts a tale of two college mates who bonded with their love for basketball and music. This romantic drama film features Arjun Kapoor as Madhav Jha, a simple guy from Bihar and Shraddha Kapoor as Riya Somani, who is an affluent English speaking girl. Jha gets admission into a prestigious college based on sports quota and meets Somani. Soon, he gets obsessed with her, despite Shailesh’s constant disapproval.

This Mohit Suri directorial is loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s 2014 book of the same name. The sizzling chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is worth applause. Half Girlfriend proves that romance between two poles apart people is possible, no matter what. We have compiled the best dialogues of this film to make you fall in love with it again-

Here are the best dialogues of Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend

Main tumhari girlfriend nahi hoon… par I can be your half girlfriend.

When the heart breaks, awaaz toh nahi hoti… but ek broken heart ko dusre broken hear ki awaaz sunai deti hai.

Sir hum hindi mein uttar dena chahenge… agar hum angrezi mein bolte rahe toh saanjh ho jayegi… interview khatam hote hote.

Kuch cheezein aisi toot ti hai ki unka dobara judna possible nahi hota… sirf daraarein reh jaati hain.

Humari amma bachpan se sikhai… haaro mat… haar ko harao

Humara toh ekai sapana hai.. ki kabhi koi khoobsurat ladki humare liye bhi gaana gaye

Hum baht pyaar karte hain use… hum nahi chahte ki who meri half girlfriend bann ke reh jaye

Tum ek saaye ka peechha kar rahe ho Madhav… tum kahin nahi jaoge

Agar hum use nahi mile toh humesha ke liye kho denge… humein jaane do please… humein jaane do…

Wajah milti nahi hai, dhoondhni padhti hai… aur dimaag se nahi… dil se poochhiye… aur jab dil wajah dhoondh lega… toh saari duniya aapko aapke lakshya tak pahunchane mein jut jayegi…

