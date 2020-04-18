Arjun Kapoor's Quarantine Gallery Is Unmissable, See Pictures

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most known names in Bollywood. The actor is seen spending time with his family during the quarantine. He has also shared many pictures on social media during coronavirus lockdown. Take a look at some of the pictures that Arjun Kapoor posted during his quarantine.

ALSO READ | What Should Arjun Kapoor 'Stop Doing'? Malaika Arora Will Agree To This, He Says

Arjun Kapoor's quarantine gallery

The actor recently posted a cute childhood throwback picture on Instagram. The childhood picture includes Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Marwah, Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor sitting on a sofa. The actor has also mentioned in the caption that they need to recreate the image.

This is another childhood photo that Arjun Kapoor posted during his quarantine. In this throwback picture, Arjun Kapoor is seen with sister Anshula Kapoor. He mentioned in the post that he has been isolating together with her since 1990.

ALSO READ | From Rangoli Chandel To Arjun Kapoor, Here Are Today's Top Celebrity Stories

In this picture, Arjun Kapoor and her sister Anshula Kapoor are seen in their Simpsons avatar. The actor also mentioned in the post that he cannot wait to binge-watch the new season. Anil Kapoor also commented on the photo and added a heart emoji.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Movies Where The Actor Displayed His Rowdy Side; Check Them Out

Arjun Kapoor is seen wearing a mask in the image. He stated in the post that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, wearing a mask is a must. He also tagged BMC Mumbai in the Instagram post.

This post has gained over 1.5 million likes on Instagram. His dog Maximus is seen in the image while the actor is cooking something in his kitchen. Malaika Arora also commented on the post.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's 'mood' Is Inspired By The Office's 'Gun-Day' Moment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.