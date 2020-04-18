Celeb Recap: From Virtual Date To Educating Pet Parents, How Arjun Kapoor Spent His Week

Seems like Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has taken the responsibility to add a pinch of humour in his fans' days amid the lockdown. Though the nationwide lockdown has kept shoots on halt, Arjun Kapoor's social media wall can kill the boredom of his fans. Read on to know how Arjun Kapoor grabbed the attention of his fans and tickled their funny bone on the internet last week.

Arjun Kapoor's last week

The Gunday actor started his week by raising funds for the daily wage workers along with sister Anshula Kapoor. His peers and friends from Bollywood extended a helping hand to get a date for Arjun. Apart from the virtual date, Arjun also educated his fans about UPI payments and maintain social distancing.

The tutorial session of Arjun Kapoor also added a lesson for pet parents. In a short video, he urged his fans, who are also pet parents, to not abandon their pets in the current pandemic situation. The video bagged praises online.

After spreading awareness, the Panipat actor also gave a good dose of laughter to his fans' day as he shared an animated picture. Arjun showered love on Anshula and explained their bond in the caption. On the other side, his attempt to smoulder amid the lockdown also grabbed many eyeballs.

The India's Most Wanted actor also posted an IGTV video on his wall. In the video, he was seen having fun on a virtual date with 5 winners. Reportedly, the date bagged enough money to feed the families of 300 daily wage workers.

Meanwhile, the quarantine period also gave an opportunity to the Half Girlfriend actor to remember his childhood days. A childhood picture left him nostalgic. Sharing the picture with his fans, he wrote a caption that read, 'When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys ???'

As the weekend is knocking the doors, the Finding Fanny actor gave an idea to his fans to spend their weekend. He suggested a few films to binge-watch. Admiring the work of American actor Denzel Washington, he prepared a list of his films available on OTT platforms.

