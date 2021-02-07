Malaika Arora Shares A 'blushing' Picture, Fans Ask 'is It Arjun Kapoor?'

Actress Malika Arora who is often seen sharing goofy posts on social media recently treated fans with an amazing picture where she can be seen covering her face while blushing. She captioned the post and wrote, "U got me blushing baby". However, the actress did not reveal who was it that made her blush. She did not even tag anyone in the post, however, fans have been wondering who might be the reason behind actress' blushing and a few said it's her rumoured boyfriend and Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora shares a blushing pic

Fans were quick to praise her beauty in the picture but some asked who is the person behind the cute blushing, some even guessed it to be Arjun Kapoor. One of the users wrote, "Clicked by Arjun Kapoor". Another user wrote and asked about Arjun’s health and whereabouts. A third user chimed in and asked Malaika about the person who clicked the picture and the reason behind her blushing face. Another follower of the actress hailed Arjun Kapoor for his photographic skills and wrote, "Good Job Arjun", along with a cool smiling emoticon.

Malaika and Arjun have often seen sharing pictures of the two together enjoying some quality time. Earlier, Arjun had shared a picture of the elusive food menu that was prepared by Malaika. The actor hailed her culinary skills and captioned the Instagram story as "When she cooks for you on Sunday". Apart from this, the two who had ringed the New Year's together in Goa with Malaika's family had also shared a beautiful picture while wishing their fans on the New Year.

Malaika is popular for her dance moves as she has featured in some of the superhit songs. Her songs have instantly become a party anthem. Her most popular number to date is Chaiyya Chaiyaa from the movie Dil Se. It has over 122 million views on YouTube. The track features her dancing on top of a train. Some of her other popular songs are Munni Badnaam Hui which has 78 million views on YouTube, Anarkali Disco Chali which has 77 million views on YouTube, and Rangilo Maaro Dholna from the movie Pyaar Ke Geet which has over 58 million views on YouTube.

She has also appeared as a judge on several reality shows. She appeared as a judge on the dance shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also was a judge on MTV's show MTV Supermodel of the Year.

(Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram (@malaikaaroraofficial))

