'Ek Villain Returns' Poster: Release Date Of John Abraham & Arjun Kapoor Starrer Announced

Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain, is scheduled to hit theatres precisely one year later on February 11, 2022. The director took to social media to announce the news. While earlier it was reported that the film will see John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur share screen space, it is now announced that Arjun Kapoor has replaced the latter. Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani will be seen playing the female leads. Take a look at the teaser poster released by T-Series:

Mohit Suri announces Ek Villain Returns release date

Ek Villain (2014) starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. For its sequel, Mohit Suri brought John Abraham on board. Earlier, it was reported that the Force actor will be seen taking on Aditya Roy Kapur. But now, according to Mohit Suri's latest post, Arjun Kapoor has been signed as the second lead for the Villain vs Villain saga. Taking to their respective social media handles, John, Arjun, Tara and Disha all shared the poster. The thriller will hit the screens on February 11, 2022. Sharing the poster, John wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!" With it, he indicated that the hero of the film will also be the antagonist of the story. Arjun also shared the poster on his social media handles.

Ek Villain Returns release

Sharing his excitement about the project Mohit Suri says, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure you that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, "Ek Villain was a big success. The film and it's mesmerising soundtrack has remained etched in the hearts of the audience till date. We hope that we can repeat history with Ek Villain Returns. It is going to bigger and better this time."

Co-producer Ekta Kapoor stated that Ek Villain was Balaji's most commercially successful films. She added that the aim for this sequel will be to take the franchise forward with a 'stellar cast', ensuring a massive theatrical experience. The film will jointly be produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

More on Ek Villain Returns Cast

For John Abraham, Ek Villain Returns marks his first collaboration with Mohit Suri. Arjun Kapoor has previously worked with the director on Half Girlfriend. Disha Patani played the lead role in Suri’s last directorial Malang. Besides the Ek Villain sequel, John has films like Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga in the pipeline. Arjun meanwhile is looking forward to the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police. Disha will next be seen in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe.

