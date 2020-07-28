Arjun Kapoor To Not Join The Cast Of Director Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'? Actor Reveals

Recently, a leading entertainment portal published a report and speculated that actor Arjun Kapoor is likely to join the start cast of Ek Villain 2. The report added that the makers along with the director Mohit Suri is reconsidering Arjun Kapoor for the project, as he was the first choice earlier. If everything will fall into the places as planned, Arjun Kapoor will join hands with John Abraham for the upcoming sequel, added the report.

Arjun Kapoor to join Ek Villain 2 cast?

According to the report, Arjun was originally a part of the film. Meanwhile, neither Arjun nor the makers of Ek Villain 2 have given any official statement about the same. Earlier in July, it was confirmed that Aditya Roy Kapur has opted out of the project. Many media reports cited various reasons for the same including the lack of dates on Aditya Roy Kapur’s part along with creative differences between him and the director Mohit Suri.

Ek Villain 2 cast

So far, the makers have confirmed that John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria will be seen playing the lead characters. Ek Villain 2 will be produced under the production banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji. As the film is yet-to-go on-floors, no updates regarding the Ek Villain 2 release date have been shared. The previous installment, which released in 2014, featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor's movies

Talking about the professional front, Arjun was last seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat. The period-drama also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Apart from this, before the nationwide lockdown was announced, his third collaboration with Parineeti Chopra, that is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was slated to release in March.

The Tevar actor will soon share the screen space with Rakul Preet Singh for a yet-to-betitled cross-border flick. While the plot of the movie will mainly revolve around the characters of Arjun and Rakul, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra will also be seen playing significant characters in the upcoming movie. Reports suggest that John Abraham will be playing a cameo in the movie. He will be seen in one of the flashback sequences.

