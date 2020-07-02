Aditya Roy Kapur Opts Out Of Mohit Suri's Upcoming 'Ek Villain 2'?

Earlier, director Mohit Suri announced that Ek Villain 2 is on papers and Aditya Roy Kapur would play the lead. However, it was recently reported by an entertainment portal that Aditya Roy Kapur is no more a part of the movie. According to the report, Aditya Roy Kapur has opted out of Ek Villain 2.

Reportedly when Aditya was offered the role in Ek Villain sequel, he was extremely kicked about his role. He was also looking forward to doing the intriguing action sequences set by Mohit Suri. The report stated that despite everything being in place, Aditya Roy Kapur was having some creative differences in the script and his role with Mohit Suri in the last few days. There was a mutual decision taken by both of them that they would go ahead with the film without Aditya Roy Kapur.

The report further mentioned that there is no bad blood between the two. They both share a great relationship and parted ways in this film without any personal grudges. However, there is no official statement by the Ek Villain 2 team or Aditya Roy Kapur regarding the same.

Mohit Suri announced the sequel of the film in March. He posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers attached with initials 'V2' and smiley balls. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Let the fight begin !! Bad v/s badder!!" Ek Villain 2 will feature Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Ruchi Kapoor. The movie is bankrolled under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

About Ek Villain

Ek Villain is an action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The story is written by Milap Zaveri and Tushar Hiranandani. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The movie is based on a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a sadistic serial killer.

Riteish Deshmukh portrayed a negative role for the first time in this movie. It released worldwide on June 27, 2014, and received positive reviews from critics, garnering praise for the theme, direction, screenplay and performances. The film became a major box-office success with earnings of over ₹1 billion domestically and a worldwide gross of ₹1.69 billion approximately.

