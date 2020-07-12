Shraddha Kapoor Was Loved In Which Mohit Suri Film; 'Ek Villain' Or 'Aashiqui 2'?

Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the film Teen Patti. However, her performance in the film Aashiqui 2 gained her immense popularity, making her a household name. Later, her performances in films like Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Baaghi also gained recognition. Her performances in films Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain remain to be on top. Take a look at an overview of how the film performed at the box office to know, which film was more loved by the audience.

Ek Villain or Aashiqui 2: Which film was more loved?

Aashiqui 2

Shraddha Kapoor starred in the film Aashiqui 2 along with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ashiqui 2 was the sequel to the original film that released in 1990. The musical romantic film was an adaptation of a musical film A Star is Born. The film followed the turbulent romantic relationship of a failing singer who falls in love with a girl he meets at a bar.

The singer then helps the girl in accomplishing her dream of becoming a sensational singer, but things go wrong when he starts feeling insecure about his career and becomes an alcoholic.

The film was made on a budget of ₹15 crores and made an est. gross collection of ₹200 crores at the box office. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but the chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was praised. The soundtrack of the film also topped the charts and became very popular upon its release.

Ek Villain

Another film directed by Mohit Suri which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra was Ek Villain. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra, the film also starred Riteish Deshmukh. Ek Villain was a story about a gangster whose life changes when he falls in love with a girl called Aisha.

The film received positive reviews from the critics and also went on to become a box office hit. The film was made on a budget of $39 crores and made an est box office collection of ₹169 crores. The film received positive reviews for the theme, songs and the actors' performances overall. However, Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur was most-loved by the audience.

