Arjun Kapoor Tries To Pull Ananya Panday's Leg With His Witty Comment; See Here

Ananya Panday has been one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. She is quite active on social media. The star has been uploading new posts on her social media handles since the lockdown began. She recently shared a set of pictures on her Instagram and has gotten a surprising response by her fans and followers.

Not only fans but other celebrities have shared their views in the comments section of the post. Actor Arjun Kapoor also reacted to Ananya Panday’s post by sharing a funny comment on her picture. Read more to know what Arjun Kapoor commented on the Pati Patni aur Woh actor's Instagram.

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Arjun Kapoor's reaction to Ananya Panday's Instagram post

Ananya recently face-timed her friend and snapped some photos while she talking to her friend. She captioned the picture as, "facetime foto fun 💘 the new normal with @sashajairam." Tring to pull her leg, Arjun Kapoor commented, ''This is a photoshoot”, in the context that her pictures actually looked like they were straight out of a portrait photoshoot. However, she has not responded to Arjun’s comment but might have noticed his comment on her picture.

In other news about Ananya Panday

On the professional end, Ananya Panday is prepping up for three different movies including, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor has also spoken to a new publishing house and revealed that only a days work is left for Khaali Peeli shoot to get done. She also said that she’s glad because she doesn’t want the film to end and still has one more day left on the amazing sets.

