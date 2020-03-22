The Debate
Janta Curfew: Kareena Kapoor's 'boys' Saif & Taimur 'doing Their Bit' Is A Visual Delight

Bollywood News

As India participated in Janta Curfew, Kareena Kapoor's 'boys' Saif-Taimur also did their bit by staying home and doing gardening. She urged all to be safe.

Janta Curfew: Kareena Kapoor's 'boys' Saif-Taimur doing their bit is visual delight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the citizens to stay at home, with his Janta Curfew initiative, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, got the backing from not just the public but also the celebrities of the various fraternities. If parts of India are showing a deserted look on Sunday, the contribution of the well-known names of the country can’t be denied.

The film industry has also supported the movement whole-heartedly, with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar urging their followers to join in. While that was before the Janta Curfew kicked off, on Sunday at 7 AM, many celebrities continued backing it during the Janta Curfew. 

One of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor, who recently joined Instagram, has been active on the medium with regular posts, but shared one of the cutest pictures on Sunday. After sharing individual snaps of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, the actor posted the first picture of them together.

Kareena’s ‘boys’ indulged in some gardening at home. The 3 Idiots star wrote how they were 'doing their bit' as the duo, dressed in white kurta-pyjamas, spent time setting up the flower pots. 

Kareena urged everyone to make the world a 'better place for everyone' and play their part by staying at home and staying safe, as the Janta Curfew required people to do so. 

Here’s the post 

Kareena had earlier shared another cute photograph to highlight the importance of social distancing, with a throwback picture of hers as a baby. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Meanwhile, India has reported over 330 cases on Coronavirus/COVID-19. Four people have lost their lives. Be it film shootings, theatres or malls, state governments have advised the citizens to avoid stepping out and follow all precautions like washing hands and other hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus. 

