Janta Curfew: Kareena Kapoor's 'boys' Saif & Taimur 'doing Their Bit' Is A Visual Delight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the citizens to stay at home, with his Janta Curfew initiative, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, got the backing from not just the public but also the celebrities of the various fraternities. If parts of India are showing a deserted look on Sunday, the contribution of the well-known names of the country can’t be denied.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Actors Who Never Shared Screen Space With Their Ex

The film industry has also supported the movement whole-heartedly, with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar urging their followers to join in. While that was before the Janta Curfew kicked off, on Sunday at 7 AM, many celebrities continued backing it during the Janta Curfew.

One of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor, who recently joined Instagram, has been active on the medium with regular posts, but shared one of the cutest pictures on Sunday. After sharing individual snaps of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, the actor posted the first picture of them together.

Kareena’s ‘boys’ indulged in some gardening at home. The 3 Idiots star wrote how they were 'doing their bit' as the duo, dressed in white kurta-pyjamas, spent time setting up the flower pots.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Malaika Arora, How B-Town Celebs Are Embracing Social Distancing

Kareena urged everyone to make the world a 'better place for everyone' and play their part by staying at home and staying safe, as the Janta Curfew required people to do so.

Here’s the post

Kareena had earlier shared another cute photograph to highlight the importance of social distancing, with a throwback picture of hers as a baby.

READ: After 'MentalHood', Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Sister Kareena Kapoor

Meanwhile, India has reported over 330 cases on Coronavirus/COVID-19. Four people have lost their lives. Be it film shootings, theatres or malls, state governments have advised the citizens to avoid stepping out and follow all precautions like washing hands and other hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals What She Wants To Steal From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika, & Alia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.