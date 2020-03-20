The Debate
When Taimur Ali Khan’s Nanny Acted Like A Shield Between Him And The Paparazzi

Bollywood News

Taimur Ali Khan is quite adorable and attracts paparazzi who follow his every move. But, his nanny Savitri scolds them, when required. Here are the instances.

Taimur Ali Khan is widely popular now on social media and Netizens cannot get enough of his cute smile. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son has numerous fans who drool over his chubby cheeks. Moreover, the paparazzi also follow his every step and expressions.

Recently, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted by the paparazzi, while he was going about his regular schedule. According to a report, he was going for a walk. He was spotted with his nanny Savitri and father Saif Ali Khan. While paparazzi were keen to click his pictures, Taimur made funny faces while eagerly looking at them. However, Savitri tried to maintain distance between the 3-year-old baby and the cameramen. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, she also tried to use her hand as a shield to keep Taimur Ali Khan away from the men.

Moreover, Savitri looked rather annoyed with the paparazzi. She referred to the deadly Coronavirus and disappointedly refused them to click more pictures. Besides the above-mentioned incident, many times, the nanny stood up for the adorable baby in the past. Therefore, we have compiled the instances when Savitri maintained a safe distance from the paparazzi. 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Bookworm Pic Shared By Kareena Kapoor Has Taimur Too; Did You Spot Him?

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan Gets All Goofy As Paps Capture Him Taking A Stroll With Papa Saif Ali Khan

Times when Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny maintained a safe distance from the paparazzi

  • The previous year, Savitri scolded the paparazzi. They came quite close to the baby boy and made lots of noise while he was asleep. This infuriated her. 

  • In an incident, Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny rebuked the photographers. They used camera flashes on the child. While making her way to the car, she scolded them to not use flash.

  • Besides photographers, Savitri has also rebuked a fan. While clicking a selfie with the adorable child, he came too close to him. Therefore, she shielded him from his overly-excited fan.

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan's Nanny Irked With Paps, Internet Thinks She Has A Point; Watch

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena & Taimur Ali Khan's Most Perfect & Popular Pictures Together

 

 

