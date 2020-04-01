Kareena Kapoor Khan's Action Films That Are A Must-watch; 'Ra.One' To 'Singham Returns'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her fun-loving, bubbly characters in Hindi movies. Her characters in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Jab We Met gave her immense popularity. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been a part of few action films and her fans seemed to have loved her character, in those films too. Take a look at some of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best action films.

Best action films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ra.One

Ra.One was a superhero action film directed by Anubhav Sinha. Ra.One stars Shahrukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan has played the character of a gamer’s wife, Shekhar who makes an indestructible character who enters the real world, making their lives hard.

Tashan

Starring actors Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, Tashan was an action-comedy film. The film is based on the life of four different people coming from different backgrounds, for one mission, to steal a bag worth ₹25 crores.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Disha Patani Slays In Floral Outfits; Check Out Their Pics

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes As Kalindi Puri From 'Veere Di Wedding'

Agent Vinod

The action spy film directed by Sriram Raghavan, Agent Vinod starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan had played the character of a Pakistani doctor who turns out to be an ISI undercover, as the story progresses. Agent Vinod was a remake of the original film with the same name released in 1977.

Kurbaan

Directed by Rensil D’Silva, Kurbaan was an action thriller film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen as a college professor in the film. She falls in love with a man she assumes she knows until things start turning ugly.

Singham Returns

Singham Returns was the first film of Rohit Shetty’s cop mania. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen as the love affair of the police officer Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn). The film is based on the life of a police officer, who encounters a godman after one of his colleagues is killed.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Unseen Wedding Photo Goes Viral After Seven Years

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Make For A Stylish Mother-son Duo | See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.