Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Diva As She 'works From Home' Post Amid Lock Down

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled her 'Work from Home' look and posted a ravishing picture in which she aced the look as she channelled her inner diva before posing for the picture. The 39-year-old actor was seen wearing a cream coloured shirt with white coloured ripped jeans and a pair of boots to go with her outfit. She completed her look by wearing a cowgirl hat and left her hair open. For makeup, she went for a natural look to no-makeup look with heavy kajal. For accessories, she only donned a wristwatch. Check out her picture her latest picture below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work from home post

The actor had joined the social media photo-sharing platform a month back and gained millions of followers in a couple of days of her joining it. Amid lockdown, she has been regularly updating he profile with her photographs and things that she has been doing during quarantine. Recently, she had posted a picture where she was seen wearing a necklace made out of penne pasta. Through the picture, she shared her son’s creativity and showed her fans the necklace he had made for the actor. Check out the picture below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows Taimur's creativity

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently saw the release of her latest film, Angrezi Medium where she had shared the screen with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madaan. The film was made by Homi Adajania. Other than that, she has a few films lined up her way including Karan Johar's 'Takht'. Takht also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

