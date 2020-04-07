Kareena Kapoor Dances To Halkat Jawaani In This Throwback Video, Fans Go "wow"

Kareena Kapoor recently joined Instagram. While her fan following has always been strong, it seems stronger than ever now with her finally having an active presence on social media. Recently a video of Kareena Kapoor's Halkat Jawaani song from the movie Heroine went viral where the actor can be seen practising. Fans seem to swoon over the actor's graceful dance moves.

Kareena Kapoor dances to Halkat Jawaani song in a throwback video

In the video by a fan club of the actor, Kareena Kapoor is donning a black spaghetti top with and slacks. Her hair is tied up in a casual ponytail. The video is shared by a fan page of Kareena and she can be seen practising her dance moves from the song, Halkat Jawaani in front of a mirror.

While there is no sound to the video, by the hook step fans have guessed it is from Kareen Kapoor's Halkat Jawaani song from the movie Heroine. Fans are going gaga over the video of Kareena. Take a look:

With the Coronavirus lockdown, Kareena Kapoor is keeping her fans busy with new posts and old throwback pictures. In a post recently added on Instagram, the actor shared a throwback picture of her, sister Karisma and cousins, Ranbir and Ridhima with their grandfather Raj Kapoor. In another post, she shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur indulging in some gardening in their balcony.

