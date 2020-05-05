From Arjun Kapoor's Film To Siddhant Chaturvedi's Heated Post, Today's Top Celeb Stories

From Arjun Kapoor taking about Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar's release to Judi Dench featuring on the cover of the British Magazine, several celebrity stories were trending today, on May 5, 2020. Moreover, some celebs also took to social media to interact with their fans. Here are some of the top celebrity stories of the day.

Arjun Kapoor Reacts On Reports Of 'Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar' Releasing Online

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Arjun Kapoor revealed that as an artist, he believed that content should always be released and that the medium did not matter. The actor was not against Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar releasing digitally on Netflix or some other digital platform. However, Arjun Kapoor then added that he was not involved in the buying and selling of his movies.

Judi Dench Bags A British Magazine Cover For The First Time; Creates History

85-year-old actor Judi Dench recently made history. The Oscar winner was featured on the cover of British Vogue Magazine. Judi Dench is now the oldest woman to ever feature on the cover of British Vogue Magazine.

Katrina Kaif accidentally goes live on Instagram

Katrina Kaif recently went live on Instagram by accident. When she noticed that she was live, the actor had a hilarious confused look on her face. Fans cannot stop gushing about this video and are sharing it all over social media.

Disney's Hercules Fans Want Ariana Grande To Play The Role Of Meg

Fans already know that Ariana Grande loves Disney's Hercules. After Disney announced that they were making a live-action remake of the film, many fans took to social media and asked Disney to hire Ariana Grande for the role of Meg.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Slams 'Bois Locker Room' Chats

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted the above image and slamming the 'Bois Locker Room' Chats. In the post, he called such toxic chat rooms "Extreme Red Zones". He also called them disgusting and many of his fans agreed with his sentiments.

