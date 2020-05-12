Arjun Kapoor's Best IGTV Videos You Must Check Out Right Away

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor kick-started his acting journey with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra. Since then, he has collaborated with several actors in successful movies. Besides his acting finesse, Kapoor is quite interactive and active on social media.

Usually, he shares his opinions, photos with friends and family, and project updates on Instagram and Twitter. Nowadays, IGTV has been trending. So, we have compiled Arjun Kapoor’s most popular IGTV videos that you must check out.

1. Arjun Kapoor got emotional on Mother’s Day

Arjun Kapoor shared his deepest thoughts on the occasion of Mothers’ Day. He also expressed how much he missed his mother. Besides being extremely emotional. He made his fans and followers teary-eyed too. He made people realise the importance of parents and urged them to talk to their family and pick up their calls rather than ignoring them. His video garnered many warm comments. Have a look.

2. Arjun Kapoor expressed his gratitude

Amid the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor urged his fans and followers to take the right decision and stay home. He also grabbed the opportunity to thank doctors, cops, and the government, who has been constantly putting in efforts for the nation’s well-being. Kapoor asked his fans to follow WHO guidelines and stay updated with legitimate information.

3. Arjun Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes video of What the Love

Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video clip featuring behind-the-scenes of Netflix’s What the Love. Host Karan Johar seeks help from Bollywood celebrities and assist single people through their struggles and find love. Take a look at his quirky video which also showcases Arjun Rampal, Shibani Dandekar, Saif Ali Khan, among other actors.

