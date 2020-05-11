Arjun Kapoor Is A Fan Of Icons Like Kanye West, Muhammad Ali & These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra. The movie was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike and since then the actor continues to impress audiences with his acting prowess. Apart from his movies, Arjun Kapoor's looks always create buzz on social media. Arjun Kapoor’s has been spotted various times sporting tees that have global icons on them. Here is a collection of some of Arjun Kapoor's t-shirts which have had international icons printed on them.

Kanye West

Arjun Kapoor opted to wear a black leather jacket which was worn over a white t-shirt for one of his photoshoots. The white t-shirt had “Born Again Kanye West” written on it. The fashion combo was worn over a black denim jean. Arjun Kapoor accessorised her look with black shoes.

Scar Face

In this picture, Arjun Kapoor can be seen wearing a black t-shirt. The t-shirt feature Al Pachino from the Scar face movie. The t-shirt belonged to the famous fashion brand Philipp Plein. This look of Arjun Kapoor was accessorised with black sunglasses and a beanie cap.

Hercules

Here, Arjun Kapoor can be seen wearing the agent Hercules hybrid t-shirt. The aesthetic t-shirt highlights a classic Italian made design. Unique Agent Hercules graphic sits on the centre of the chest. The t-shirt showcases contemporary quirkiness with subtle sleeves. Arjun Kapoor can be seen wearing black sunglasses and a black cap that completes his look.

Muhammad Ali

In this picture, Arjun Kapoor can be seen relaxing on a sofa. The actor has opted for a black leather jacket which is worn over a V-neck printed white t-shirt. The printed t-shirt features a graphic of famous boxer Muhammad Ali. The fashion combo was paired with denim jeans.

