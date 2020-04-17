Arjun Kapoor's Most Memorable Instagram Photos Where He Is Dancing

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his sturdy built, magnetic personality and impressive acting chops. He marked his debut in the Hindi film industry with Ishaqzaade in 2012 alongside Parineeti Chopra. The romantic drama flick was well-received by the audience. After this, Kapoor continued to create incredible films and stun his fans.

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media. He shares his attractive photos on Instagram and garners a massive fan following. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s best photos in which he is visible dancing on Instagram. Have a look.

When Arjun Kapoor shared photos of him dancing

1. Arjun Kapoor rocked the stage during an award function

Arjun Kapoor stunned everyone with his stellar dance performance at an award event. In a series of photos, he is dancing solo in glossy western outfits. In one of them, he also shared a picture with Kriti Sanon, who is rocking the stage with her applaudable dance. He has donned a hot pink traditional outfit in the photo.

2. Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor bonding

During the promotion of their comedy flick Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor bonded with his uncle and co-star Anil Kapoor. They shared screen space in this Aneez Bazmee-directorial. In the photo, they can be seen spending a gala time while dancing. Have a look at their fun and adorable photo.

3. Another kind of ‘Double Dhamaka’

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor do not leave any opportunity in proving their love for each other. They showcased their dancing skills at the promotions of Anees Bazmee’s romantic comedy flick, Mubarakan. In the picture, they can be seen enjoying at the drum beats.

