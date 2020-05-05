With Arjun Kapoor As 'Joker', Here Is What The Film Would Look Like If Made In Bollywood

The 2019 psychological thriller Joker is one of the best films based on the character. The film is based on DC comics characters and shows Joaquin Phoenix as the lead character of DC’s supervillain Joker. The movie is an origin story of Joker's menacing character. It is set in the year 1981 and follows the story of Arthur Fleck on his wicked journey of a failed stand up comedian to an insane violent revolution against the wealthy in Gotham city which ultimately turns him into Joker.

The movie features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham and Marc Maron in supporting roles. The movie is directed and produced by Todd Phillips. If the movie ever gets made in Bollywood, these actors would play the part with ease. Here is a look at Joker cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Arjun Kapoor as Arthur Fleck AKA Joker

The whole movie revolves around the journey of Arthur Fleck to Joker. Arjun Kapoor is also fascinated by the character of Joker. Arjun Kapoor is the right man for this job as he has the perfect look and a wicked smile to nail this supervillain’s character to perfection in his origin story.

Amitabh Bachchan as Murray

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most legendary actors in the Bollywood industry. He becomes the ideal choice to fill the shoes of Robert De Niro. Amitabh Bachchan becomes the natural choice to play the role of Murray who is a successful comedy celebrity and a host of his show. The interaction between Arjun Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be worth watching.

Bhumi Pednekar as Joker’s neighbour

Joker’s neighbour is played by Zazie Beetz in the original movie. Bhumi Pednekar has proved her mettle as an actor in several films since her debut. She would be the perfect person to pull off the role with perfection.

Neena Gupta as Penny Fleck

Arthur Fleck AKA Joker’s mother plays a crucial role in his transformation. His whole identity and him questioning his existence are because of his mother. Neena Gupta would be the best choice for the role as she is known for her stellar acting and has a great experience of playing a mother on screen.

