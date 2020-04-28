Kareena Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor's Goofy Picture Is Unmissable

Arjun Kapoor is often known for his social media banter with his friends from the industry. The actor is seen taking hilarious digs at his co-stars and among them is his Ki and Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Arjun Kapoor often goes on to share some extremely hilarious comments on Kareena’s posts and also shares some funny pictures too. Recently, we stumbled upon a goofy picture from Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram handle and this post is sure to make you smile.

Arjun Kapoor had earlier shared a post on his Instagram handle where he can be seen facing his back towards us and is trying to take a selfie, he also added the dialogue box towards him and said, “Kareena, let’s take a selfie.” Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is facing us and striking a stunning pose with her pouty face. And the dialogue box pinned on her says, “Bhaad mein jaaye teri selfie, lets pout.” Along with the picture, Arjun Kapoor also wrote, “True story”. Check out the picture below.

Fans were left in splits seeing this funny picture. One of their fans also praised Kareena Kapoor's pout saying, "her pout is everything". While the other one said, "awesome." Check out a few more comments from fans.

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Ki and Ka recently completed four years in the film industry. The film was helmed and written by R. Balki. The film revolves around the tale of a husband and wife, where the wife is the bread earner, and the husband decides to take care of the house. Fans and movie critics loved the concept of the film as it was something different than they had seen on the big screen.

