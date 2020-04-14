Arjun Kapoor’s Dating Timeline You Need To Know About; Check Details

Arjun Kapoor has become one of the most talked-about celebrities in Bollywood today. His relationship status has always managed to grab the media's attention. Arjun Kapoor is currently in a relationship with Malaika Arora. But in the past, he has dated many other celebs. Here is a complete list of celebrities that Arjun Kapoor has dated till now.

Arjun Kapoor’s dating timeline

Arpita Khan

It is a very well-known fact that Arjun Kapoor was in a relationship with Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. However, the two broke it off after being together for almost two years. Arjun Kapoor was reportedly quoted saying in an interview that Arpita Khan is his first love. The couple met each other on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Arjun Kapoor has dated Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan in the past pic.twitter.com/2S3g3YPGnv — Bollywood Facts (@FilmyFacts) September 8, 2016

Sonakshi Sinha

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha’s relationship has surely made a lot of headlines in the past. According to reports, the couple broke up after a while and it was not a good one. Arjun Kapoor even spilt the beans on the same in an interview and said that he will always be fond of her as an individual. He also added that there is no pressure on either of them to maintain a good equation with one another.

Athiya Shetty

Arjun Kapoor was spotted accompanying Athiya Shetty at many public events. However, none of the actors spoke about the dating reports that were brewing in the media. However, Arjun Kapoor had once concluded that they are just good friends and have known each other for years. The two were also seen together in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan where they shared an interesting chemistry.

Anushka Sharma

There were several strong rumours in the past that Anushka Sharma was dating Arjun Kapoor. They even made several public appearances together. Arjun Kapoor has even admitted his fondness for Anushka Sharma on many occasions including one episode of Koffee With Karan.

