Arjun Kapoor's 'Mard Maratha' Song Is All About Maratha Glory; Watch It's Making Here

Panipat: The Great Betrayal was the latest release of both Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on the silver screen. The movie is a period drama based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Maratha chief Sadashivrao Bhau. The songs from the movie were highly lauded by the audience and critics alike, especially the inspirational song, Mard Maratha. Here's what went into the making of the song.

Making of Mard Maratha

Mard Maratha was the introductory song which was released first from Panipat's soundtrack. It is almost a tribute to the Maratha glory. The BTS scenes from the making of Mard Maratha was shared on YouTube by the production.

Image credit: Still from the making of Mard Maratha video

The video of the making of Mard Maratha starts with Ashutosh Gowarikar helping out the cast and crew so that the appropriate essence of the song is captured. Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor also revealed their experience of shooting the song. Kriti reveals in the video that Mard Maratha is the "first celebration song" which is also powerful and rhythmic.

Image credit: Still from the making of Mard Maratha video

Arjun Kapoor adds that although one either feels like "killing someone" or dancing to this song from Panipat because of its energy, he had to sit through the entire song holding a regal posture. Music composers Ajay Atul can be seen working with Ashutosh Gowarikar. The video also shows how the song was recorded in the studio under the watchful eyes of the music directors.

Image credit: Still from the making of Mard Maratha video

Further in the making video of Mard Maratha, Kriti Sanon adds that amid the high energy of the song, suddenly an emotional part is introduced. Her character, Parvati Bai is almost like pouring her heart out for her husband in front of the everyone during this section of Mard Maratha. She also said that the precision with which Ashutosh Gowarikar directs his people is "amazing".

Image credit: Still from the making of Mard Maratha video

Image credit: Still from the making of Mard Maratha video

Watch the making of Mard Maratha here:

Both Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had posted the making of Mard Maratha on their Instagram account. Kriti added a caption to the post saying "Making of Mard Maratha Watch what went behind the making of #MardMaratha- our song from #Panipat about the Maratha pride and strength!ðŸ’ª". Take a look:

Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat: The Great Betrayal also casts Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Behl and Padmini Kolhapure in important roles. The music has been composed by Ajay Atul while lyrics of the song has been penned by Javed Akhtar. The movie hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

