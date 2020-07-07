Samantha Akkineni Has The ‘coolest’ Reply To An Old Tweet Of Arjun Kapoor

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most adored celebs in the South film industry and has also been praised by other celebs for her work. Recently, the Oh Baby actor left her fans surprised when she replied to an old tweet of actor Arjun Kapoor wherein he had gone on to praise her. Samantha had the most endearing reply for the Ishaqzaade actor for his tweet.

Samantha Akkineni had this reply for Arjun Kapoor

Speaking about the same, Samantha replied to a tweet from Arjun which the latter had shared in the year 2017. The tweet was from Arjun's chat session from his fans wherein one of them had asked which actor is his favorite from the South Indian film industry. To this, the Gunday actor was quick to reply that he likes Samantha and Nayanthara from the South industry.

It seems that the tweet has finally caught the eye of the Majili actor after all these years and she went on to reply to the actor. The Super Deluxe actor replied Arjun by tweeting, 'And I think you are the coolest.' This delightful interaction may surely have come across as a treat for the fans of the two. Take a look at Samantha's reply to Arjun.

And I think you’re the coolest 🙏🙏 Thankyou 😊 https://t.co/SnkBWJagpd — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 7, 2020

Samantha Akkineni will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

On the work front, Samantha will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the much-awaited film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting of the movie will reportedly start in the month of August. Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness Samantha and Nayanthara share the screen space in the movie for the very first time.

Recently, news about the Jaanu actor sharing screen space alongside husband Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Thank You, had also been making the rounds on the internet. However, seems like it was just a rumour as director Vikram Kumar went on to rubbish all the news about Samantha starring along with Naga in a film. Samantha had earlier shared the screen space with Naga in the movie Majili.

Samantha was also last seen in the movie Oh Baby which also ticked one year recently. Oh Baby also starred Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, and Rajendra Prasad along with the Theri actor. The film traced the story of a 70-year-old grandmother who gets a chance to gain back her youth again and becomes a 23-year-old. The movie went on to become a blockbuster at the box-office. According to media reports, a remake of Oh Baby titled Jabudani by Sajid Nadiadwala is in the making.

