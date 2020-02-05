Arjun Kapoor Shares His 'Cassata King' Picture In Emerald Velvet Sherwani

Actor Arjun Kapoor is not only renowned for his acting skills but also for his entertaining social media updates. The actor has a massive fan following on social media, with over 11 million followers on just Instagram. Arjun Kapoor frequently posts on his Instagram, where he also shares pictures from his photoshoots. Recently, the actor self-professed himself to be the 'cassata king', after sharing some pictures of his latest photoshoot on social media.

Arjun Kapoor becomes the 'cassata king' as he poses in a green velvet outfit

Above are a few of the pictures that Arjun Kapoor shared on his Instagram page. The actor donned a traditional Indian sherwani in the above photos, that was made of emerald velvet. In one of the captions, Arjun Kapoor asks his fans to say hello to the 'Cassata King', aka himself, while in another caption, he called himself 'Mr. Pistachio'. Arjun also recently posted a few more pictures on Instagram, where he showed off another one of his stylish sherwanis.

In the above photos, Arjun Kapoor wore another elegant sherwani. The black outfit was stylized with white embroidery across the cuffs, as well as the neck and sides. Arjun completed his look with a pair of simple, yet formal black shoes.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently featured in the historical epic film Panipat. The movie was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Kriti Sanon as the female lead, while Sanjay Dutt played the antagonist. While the film was well-received by critics, it failed to work well at the Box Office.

