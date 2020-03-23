Arjun Kapoor's New Three Steps Greet And Meet Way To Maintain Social Distancing; Watch

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people around the world. Government is urging people to stay home and stay safe. Bollywood celebrities are going the same by spreading awareness to their followers. Arjun Kapoor is seen giving a new way of greeting everyone to maintain social distancing. Read to know more.

Also Read | Janta Curfew: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Socially Distance As They Applaud COVID Fighters

Arjun Kapoor’s new greet & meet

Arjun Kapoor has more than 10 million followers on Instagram. He has posted about the novel coronavirus and how to stay safe. In a recent video posted by the actor, he is seen giving a new way of greeting others.

COVID-19 is said to spread by touching and to avoid this it is advised to maintain social distancing. Arjun Kapoor in the video led down three steps of meeting. He mentioned that one should look, then up their chin and do Namaste instead of shaking hand or hugging others when you meet them. Check out the video.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Enjoys A 'date Night' With THIS Actor And It Is Not Who You Think

Arjun Kapoor earlier posted about his day at home in quarantine and stated it as ‘surreal’ in the caption. He was even seen in a video telling people to take care of their elderly and children and the COVID-19 has a high effect on them. Arjun thanked the government workers, doctors and others who are working to fight the widespread of coronavirus.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Plans For Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; See Pics

Before Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan has posted and told people to greet others with Namaste. Salman stated that it is in the Indian culture and once the coronavirus ends one can get back to hugging and shaking hands. Take a look at his post.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Cracks Up At Nephew Arjun Kapoor’s Impression Of Him: "We'll Talk About This"

Arjun Kapoor was to be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra. However, the movie got postponed due to COVID-19 scare. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee it is a black comedy movie. The new release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is yet to be announced.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.