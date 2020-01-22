Arjun Kapoor's "Mera Naam JOKER" Picture Makes Parineeti Chopra Troll The Actor

Borrowing the lyrics from a popular movie 'Don', Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture that had his face painted like the dark character Joker. He wrote, "are deewano mujhe pehchaano," and later captioned the pic on his feed saying, "Mera Naam JOKER".

Reading this, Parineeti Chopra instantly replied: 'Harkatein bhi waisi' [Translation: Your behavior is also like that]. Fans lauded the actor for trolling Arjun because mostly it is him who pulls everyone's leg on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana too dropped 'clapping hands' emoji.

Arjun also treated his fans with 'Workout Wednesday' video. Fans were in awe seeing Arjun's extensive workout. Many assumed that he is preparing for his next film.

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor recently featured in Panipat: The Great Betrayal which did could not churn huge numbers at the Box Office, but earned Arjun Kapoor a lot of praise for his performance. The actor said that he considers himself an "underdog" in the industry, a place where everybody goes through highs and lows.

"Some choices do go wrong but you live and learn. I want to do good work. I am happy when fans believe in me. But without taking advantage of the situation, I have always considered myself as an underdog," Arjun told reporters.

The actor is gearing up for two upcoming projects this year that is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kaneda.

(With PTI inputs)

