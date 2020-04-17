Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has always impressed his fans with his performances in movies. Fans have been crushing on him ever since he made his debut in Ishaqzaade. The Ki and Ka actor is known for his realistic portrayal of characters in movies. The actor's raw magnetism, his acting chops, and sartorial choices have always grabbed the attention of his fans and even critics.

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media and he entertains his fans by posting pictures on Instagram. His photos gain massive attention from the audience. Therefore, here are some of the actor's best photos to take posing cues from:

Arjun Kapoor's best photos to take posing cues from:

Arjun Kapoor can be seen sporting a formal avatar in the picture shown below. He can be seen donning a blue shirt, tie and a dark blue-shaded blazer. Keeping blue as the dominant shades for his look, he completed his overall look with a pair of Gandhi sunglasses.

Arjun Kapoor can be seen sporting a goofy pose in the picture shared by the actor. He can be seen wearing a brown t-shirt with an olive-coloured denim jacket and blue jeans. He also added an interesting caption. He wrote about beginning the new year.

Kapoor can be seen sporting a movement pose with his hand up in the air. The actor opted for a white kurta and brown-shaded drug and brown-coloured sturdy shoes. Arjun Kapoor completed his look by opting for a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

