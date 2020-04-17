Arjun Kapoor's 'Mubarakan': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Arjun Kapoor's movies have often been successful and received widespread critical acclaim as well. His most memorable movies include 2 states, Gunday, Ki and Ka, Mubarakan and many more. The actor's journey from Ishaqzadde to Mubarakan has been quite a long one. Listed below are some of the fun facts from Arjun Kapoor's popular film, Mubarakan.

READ:Arjun Kapoor Movies For Die-hard Romantic Lovers Out There; 2 States To Half Girlfriend

Fun facts on Arjun Kapoor's popular film, Mubarakan

READ:Arjun Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Cousins, Wants To 'recreate This' Post Lockdown

READ:Arjun Kapoor's Virtual Date Raises Funds To Feed Families Of 300 Daily Wage Workers

This was the first time Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor worked together in a film. It was also the first time Anil and Sanjay Kapoor were seen sharing a screen together

This was the second film after Aurangzeb when Arjun Kapoor played dual roles.

This film marked the choreography debut of director Anees Bazmee as he choreographed the song, Baari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si.

Director Anees and writers thought of making Anil Kapoor's character as a Sardarji. He was to be a guy from Chandigarh who settled in London.

Director Anees Bazmee spoke of the film Mubarkan being the manifestation of his unfulfilled wish to do a sequel to the popular film, Singh Is King.

Popular singer Shaan's song Yamma Yamma is sampled in the Mubarkan song Partywali Night.

Anil Kapoor is Arjun Kapoor's paternal uncle in real life and coincidently the movie portrays the same uncle and son relationship on-screen.

In one scene from the film, Anil Kapoor talks of his nephew staying in Punjab and being into drugs. Coincidently, this happens to be the storyline of the 2016 film Udta Punjab, based on Punjab's drug racket.

This was also the first film to see actor Rahul Dev playing a father's role.

READ:Arjun Kapoor Gives A Sneak Peek Into Virtual Date; Asks Fans To Spot His 'safed Baal'

READ:Deepika Padukone And Arjun Kapoor Pull Ranveer Singh’s Leg For His Recent Joe Exotic Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.