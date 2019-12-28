DC Movies' Major Things Of 2019 Which You Must Be Aware Of If You Are A Fan Of DCU

This year has been a great year for DC Extended Universe and their fans as it achieved several milestones with some huge releases and huge announcements too. DC has a very strong fanbase and has created a whole universe of fictional superheroes which has become a huge thing among the audiences and they go gaga over them. As this year was one of the most happening years for DC, here is a roundup of all the big things that happened to them this year:

1) Joker

Joker is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019 which also did exceedingly well at the box office. The film is a psychological thriller both directed and produced by Todd Phillips while it the screenplay of the movie along with Todd has been co-written by Scott Silver. The film is based on the DC Comics characters and stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

2) Shazam!

Shazam! is yet another big movie that happened to the DC Extended Universe this year. This film too based on the DC Comics character and is produced by New Line Cinema, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film stars Asher Angel as young Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as the elder Billy Batson/ Shazam.

3) Robert Pattinson as the new Batman

The Twilight famed Robert Pattinson has been roped to play the role of Batman in the upcoming instalment of the Batman franchise. The news took the internet by storm and in a recent interview with Jenifer Lopez, Robert also expressed his excitement for playing Batman in the upcoming film of the Batman franchise which will reportedly release in 2021.

4) Wonder Woman 1984's announcement

The trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 released recently and the movie is scheduled to release next year in 2019. The film stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and is directed by Patty Jenkins and is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

