Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor's Best Dance Songs From Their Films Together; See Here

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have done three films together so far namely Ishaqzaade, Namaste England and the last one which is yet to release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Out of the first two films, some stood out for the peppy dance numbers. These dance songs were loved by the fans as they were fun, peppy party numbers. Have a look at some such chartbusters songs from Arjun-Parineeti movie here-

Proper Patola

Proper Patola from the film Namaste England is a vogue club song voiced by rapper Badshah, singer Diljit Dosanjh and singer Aastha. The song has some good lyrics and dance steps. It is one of the best dance songs from Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor films so far.

Dhoom Dhadaka

This Punjabi themed song from the film has a fusion of Indian and western music. After watching Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor dance to the quirky beats, one will definitely start grooving. The song is voiced by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra. The music video has some great shoot backdrops as well.

Jhalla Wallah

Ishaqzaade is the first film of Parineeti Chopra with Arjun Kapoor. Their best dance song from the film is undoubtedly Jhalla Wallah featuring Gauahar Khan and Parineeti Chopra. This dance song from Arjun-Parineeti film is slow-moving but catchy.

Chokra Jawan

Chokra Jawan is a dance song from Arjun-Parineeti film Ishaqzaade. This song is high on energy as a debutant Arjun is seen in his best dancing form alongside Gauahar Khan. The song is definitely worth the listen.

