Arjun Kapoor's Next To Be A Crime-drama That Will Feature Him As A Cop? Details Inside

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat: The Great Betrayal along with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The film received mix reviews and did not match the expectations at the box office. The actor has an interesting line-up of upcoming projects and a new one is said to be added to the list. He will reportedly star in a thriller film. Read to know more.

Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film to be a crime-drama

According to reports, Red Chillies Entertainment has signed up Arjun Kapoor for their next thriller drama movie. He will be seen portraying the role of a cop in this crime drama, as per reports. The film is said to be based on the Muzzafarpur shelter home incident which came to light in 2018.

According to reports, the incident refers to a shelter home where cases of rape, torture and sexual abuse were reported. There are said to be 42 girls who underwent sexual and physical assault for months. The gruesome details of the case provoked a nationwide outrage and protest, after which the CBI took over the investigation. The incident is said to be one of the most horrifying scandals in India.

The untitled film will reportedly be directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed a web series, Bose: Dead/Alive, starring Rajkummar Rao. As per reports, the filmmaker has started the pre-production process and the shooting might begin from next month. The movie will be announced in the coming weeks, reports further added.

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for his soon-to-be releasing film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra. The movie is a black comedy helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The trailer of the same was recently released which received good responses. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

