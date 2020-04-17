Arjun Kapoor's Movies Where The Actor Displayed His Rowdy Side; Check Them Out

Arjun Kapoor's movies have often impressed critics, although not all of them have been successful at the box-office. He has gone from playing a studious and sophisticated boy in 2 States to a rogue in Gunday. The actor has often played different kinds of roles and managed to impress critics with his versatility. Listed below are Arjun Kapoor's movies where the actor displayed his rowdy side.

Arjun Kapoor's movies where the actor displayed his rowdy side

1) Gunday

This is one of Arjun Kapoor's most popular and successful films so far. Viewers got to see the wild and rowdy side of Arjun in this film. Gunday also stars actors Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The film's music and storyline did impress the critics. This film was produced under the Yash Raj Films banner.

2) Ishaqzaade

This was Arjun Kapoor's first film. The actor in this film proved to be quite promising with his performance. Arjun Kapoor romances Parineeti Chopra in this film. The film was directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra. This is another film under the Yash Raj Films banner.

3) Tevar

This is another film that witnesses Arjun Kapoor in a bold and loud avatar. Arjun romances actress Sonakshi Sinha in this popular 2015 film. The film is directed by Amit Sharma and written by Gunasekhar. The film made quite some news during its release but did not fare so well at the box-office.

