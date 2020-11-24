Arjun Kapoor Speaks About His Food Venture, Says 'trying To Take Care Of Children'

Actor Arjun Kapoor who recently started his own food venture as Food Cloud opened up to the news agency ANI and spoke about his endeavour and that it is providing nutritious food to many underprivileged children. The actor threw light on many challenges that came his way amid the pandemic, yet he did not let his determination get affected.

Arjun Kapoor talks about his food venture

Talking about the same, he said, “The pandemic has thrown numerous challenges at our society and children have been deeply affected. The sudden loss of income for families, especially in the ones where men are the only bread earners, has put a lot of children in harm’s way.”

Kapoor has ensured that the venture can do its bit regularly to protect as many kids as.

Through my venture FoodCloud, we have tried to take care of children and provide them with nutritious meals. I’m proud of the work that the team has done to take care of children every month,” the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor said. The 35-year-old actor, who has always stood up to do the right thing, further said that the platform will keep helping children in need till the pandemic subsides.“Children should never go without adequate food or suffer from malnutrition and our endeavour has been to help as many children we can and do our bit as responsible citizens of this nation,” he added.

Arjun Kapoor’s venture aims at improving gender parity and fuse in the spirit of self-reliance. During the coronavirus pandemic, his business platform has also lent a helping hand to about 1,000 children by providing them with nutritious food every month.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is in Himachal Pradesh busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police with an ensemble star cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam. The actor celebrated his Diwali festivities in Dharamshala with his lady love Malaika Arora who flew all the way from Mumbai for the festival.

