Arjun Kapoor Is The Inspiration You Need To Style This Wedding Season

Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has proved his mettle as an actor. He made his acting debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade. He even received a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut that year.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

Since then, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of various hit films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Panipat etc. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film also stars his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He will also be seen in Kaashvie Nair’s Chale Chalo opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Off the screen, Arjun Kapoor is very popular on social media amongst his fans. He makes it a point to regularly interact with his fans and leave them in awe of his versatile styles. If you are also among those who dread the wedding season primarily because you cannot figure out what to wear, then here is your inspiration.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Gets Hurt During Shoot; Shares Pic On Social Media

Arjun Kapoor shelling out #FashionGoals for the wedding season

Arjun Kapoor arrived at Armaan Jain’s wedding dressed in this velvet, emerald green sherwani by Manish Malhotra.

Arjun Kapoor arrived at the bachelor’s party in style donning this uber-stylish jacket

Arjun Kapoor recently sported this Bubber Couture blue suit. He has successfully managed to rock the single colour suit in style by wearing a lighter shade shirt under the blazer.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Goes On His First 'blind Date' And It Is NOT With Malaika Arora

This long waistcoat on top of the jacket look has totally grabbed the attention of the fashion police. Arjun Kapoor has managed to rock this unconventional style with ease.

Arjun Kapoor mixed the western style blazer with a traditional knee-length kurta and the result is great.

Arjun Kapoor has managed to rock the nerd look with this style. He has sported a turtle neck t-shirt with a similar coloured blazer, with a pair of eyewear.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Shares His 'Cassata King' Picture In Emerald Velvet Sherwani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.