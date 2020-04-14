Arjun Kapoor Attempts To 'smoulder' As He Waits For Lockdown To End In May

While the recent announcement from the government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share his reaction about the same. The actor used a picture of himself to share his feelings about the lockdown extension. As usual, Kapoor brought out his funny side through this post.

Arjun Kapoor's lockdown 'smoulder'

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from one of his photoshoots on his Instagram. In the picture, Arjun can be sit plopped down on the floor as he leans on a bright pink wall. He is a blue camouflage-designed jacket and blue denim jeans. He has used his hands for the pose, as he has placed the tip of his thumb over his lower lip. In the caption of the post, Arjun shared that he is trying to attempt the shoulder while everyone waits for May when the lockdown will end. A smoulder is a way of making a facial expression, to show a smart but brooding look.

Arjun Kapoor had also shared a video on his Instagram recently. In the video, he can be seen making an appeal to his fans and followers to not abandon their pets amidst COVID-19 lockdown. He first praises his dog Maximus and talks about how he and his sister Anshula are his parents. He shared that one must not give up on their pets as they also do not give up on their owners. He then cutely asks Maximus his opinion, who walks away from the camera.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He is starring alongside Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi in the movie. The movie is a black comedy by Dibakar Banerjee.

