Arjun Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha's 'Joganiyan' Song Making Video Is A Must Watch

Arjun Kapoor, who will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra has done several action romantic flicks in the past. From Ishaqzaade to Tevar, when it comes to playing the quintessential Bollywood hero, the Namaste England star totally fits the bill. Talking about Tevar, in 2015 released this Amit Sharma movie amidst a lot of anticipation. The strength of the film was its mesmerizing music. We recently stumbled upon the BTS Making video of the soulful track Joganiyan, which was highly engaging and has a story of its own. Take a look-

Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor's Bromance Is Unmissable In THESE Pictures

Making video of the Joganiyan song

Joganiyan is melodious rock Ballard kind of track by Shruti Hassan from Teva which showcases the journey of two main characters in the movie, i.e Pintoo and Radhika together. The Joganiya song making video features all the people that worked tirelessly to make it a success. From the leads Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha to director, choreographer, cameraman, and composers. A major plus of this Joganiyan making video is that it shows us tiny details the makers of the movie kept in mind while filming this song.

The video starts with Sonakshi and Arjun Kapoor talking about the track, how much they like Joganiyan. Then Amit Sharma the director comes into the picture and lauds the music composers Sajid-Wajid for brilliantly creating the music of Joganiyan. Recently the news of Wajid's demise shocked the nation, and Arjun Kapoor shared a post with the singer-composer reminiscing of Wajid while they were working on Tevar.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor To Rajkummar Rao: Actors Who Played Mysterious Roles On Screen

Coming back to Joganiyan, Wajid shared that it was a pleasure working for such an amazing track with Shruti Haasan, who did playback for Joganiyan.Then Remo D'Souza who choreographed this powerful track also shared his experience, saying that he treated the song like a single so that the journey of the characters is evident from the track itself. Furthermore, Laxman Utekar the DOP of Arjun Kapoor starrer said that he was pleasantly surprised when locals of Pandarpur allowed the crew and cast to shoot amid heavy rains inside their homes.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma To Katrina Kaif: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Rocked White Sneakers Look

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post Reminds Us Of Marilyn Monroe; See Pics

In fact, the mural paintings were drawn by the art direction team of Radhe Krishna to give the song a feel-good factor. All and all. Joganiyan penned by Kausar Munir is not just a simple track but a masterpiece in itself. Tevar was produced by Arjun Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and it was counted amongst the most anticipated films of 2015. Also because it was the first time Arjun Kapoor was sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha. If reports are to the believed the onscreen couple was rumoured to be dating during the filming of Tevar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.