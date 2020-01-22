Arjun Kapoor's 'Workout Wednesday' Post Will Fuel Your Fitness Motivation

Arjun Kapoor is looked upon as one of the most inspirational fitness icons in the country. The actor has managed to motivate his fans with his astonishing journey and dedication towards fitness. The actor has also maintained a noteworthy discipline when it comes to fitness in the gym and fans often praise the actor for his dedication.

Arjun Kapoor's workout Wednesday post will add fuel to your motivation

Recently Arjun took to Instagram to post a video of himself working out dedicatedly. The actor was seen doing a type of lunges as the song played in the background. The actor’s muscles and toned body were easily visible displaying his dedication to fitness. The Panipat actor captioned the video as Workout Wednesday and thanked his trainers for getting him into the zone.

Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Apart from his social media, the actor will soon be seen in a film opposite Rakul Preet Singh according to an entertainment daily. Prior to this Arjun was seen in Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker which was received with mixed reviews. In the untitled film, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh will also be seen in pivotal roles. According to a source from an entertainment portal, the filming for the film has begun last December in Punjab. The portal further added that the actor along with the cast and crew will soon fly to Los Angeles to shoot the final schedule.

When asked about his plans for marriage, Arjun told an entertainment portal that he is happy on both work and personal front. The actor further added that he has always been open about his endeavours and will keep the fans posted if he undertakes any new projector new decisions. He then concluded by saying he will make the fans a part of it if he plans on any such big decision.

