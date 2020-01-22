Arjun Kapoor's Looks To Get Your Casual Style Game Right, See Pics

Arjun Kapoor recently made headlines when the actor decided to make his relationship official with Malaika Arora. The actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with Malaika Arora for a long time until the new year when they made it official. The actor, apart from his love interest and movies, is also known for the most casual yet trendy styling. He is often seen pulling off basics with utter style creating a style statemen. Here are a few casual outfits of Arjun Kapoor.

Get the winter fashion right

Winter season is one of the best seasons to experiment with your style and what's better than layering your outfit right. Arjun Kapoor donned a basic leather jacket and denim for a day out. He kept it simple with the colour contrast, by pairing a grey jacket with dark blue coloured denim. He completed the look with tan pointed-mocassins.

What's better than bright colours and quirky sneakers

Arjun Kapoor wore a neon green coloured graphic tee for a photoshoot and paired it with ice-blue coloured denim. His denim had a dye-wash kind of texture to it. The actor made the look more trendy and quirky with white coloured sneakers that had a strap detailing over it.

When in doubt, wear black

Arjun Kapoor donned an all-black outfit for a photoshoot. He went for a black shirt and paired it with black cigarette pants. His look was completed with white-black sneakers and black sunglasses.

Layer it right

Winters are all about layering and what's better than a bomber jacket? Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a white graphic t-shirt and black denim for an event. The actor paired the outfit with a black bomber jacket with yellow stripe detailing. He kept it casual with black sneakers.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

