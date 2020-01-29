Arjun Rampal Is A Doting Father To His Kids As Is Evident From His Adorable Instagram Feed

Arjun Rampal is one of the finest actors and models in Bollywood today. Rampal made his acting debut in 2001 with Rajiv Rai's romantic drama Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Later, he went on to star in several big-budget projects like Don, Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Raajneeti, etc, and successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience. He even won a National Award in the best supporting actor category for his power-packed performance in Rock On. In 2006, Arjun Rampal produced his first film I See you. Arjun is a great actor, an overachiever, and an all-rounder, but what fans might not know is that, along with all this, Arjun is also a doting father. Read ahead to know more about his kids-

Arjun Rampal is a doting father to his kids

Arjun Rampal got married to first-wife, Mehr Jessica in 1998. Together, they have two beautiful daughters- Mahikaa and Myra. The couple decided to separate in 2018. Even though both the daughters stay with their mother, Arjun is known to share a strong bond with them. The actor's Instagram account is flooded with a lot of his daughter's pictures. Take a look-

Soon after splitting with ex-wife, Mehr, Arjun found his sunshine again in the globally known model, Gabriella Demetriades. The two kept it lowkey for a while, but then one fine day, Arjun Rampal made it official through an Instagram post. On July 18, 2019, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy, Arik.The Rock On actor shared a picture on Instagram to announce Demetriades's pregnancy. The caption read, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby".

