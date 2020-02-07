Arjun Rampal Shares 'Dont Mess With Mikey Meme'; Fans Find It Hilarious

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has not made his appearance on the silver screen for a while now. However, he perfectly knows how to steal the limelight with his social media posts. Arjun Rampal is surely not one of those stars who gets offended by memes as he shared one such meme on him recently.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Rampal posted a meme of himself that made fans burst into laughter. The meme features Rihanna’s still from her Love The Way You Lie video and has the famous lyrics of the song which goes ‘Just gonna stand there and watch me burn’. Below Rihanna’s picture, a reply is attached featuring Arjun Rampal’s picture.

Arjun’s picture is taken from the famous Deepika Padukone-starrer Om Shanti Om. His picture has ‘Yo B***h’ written below it. The meme was much loved by his fans as they filled his comment section with laughing emoticons.

Have a look at Arjun Rampal’s meme here:

For the unaware, Arjun Rampal featured in the blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om. The actor was seen essaying the role of Mukesh aka Mike. In Om Shanti Om, Mike was seen killing his lady love Shanti Priya. Mike trapped Shanti in a film studio and burnt the entire set. Eventually, Shanti burns to death in the film and hence the meme.

What next for Arjun Rampal?

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the 2018 movie Paltan. The action movie was helmed and bankrolled by JP Dutta. The movie was based on 1967 clashes along the Sikkim border. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Esha Gupta, Arjun Rampal and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles.

