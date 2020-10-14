Arjun Rampal And Son Arik Twinning Bareback In Black Pants Is The Cutest Thing You'll See

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared an adorable picture of himself and his son Arik twinning on the balcony of their house. The photo, captured from the rear, has the father-son duo shirtless and wearing black pants with similar hairstyles. The Ek Ajnabee actor has captioned the post "Mini Me" and has garnered likes and comments for the priceless moment from fans as well as little Arik's mom Gabriella Demetriades.

Have a look:

Arjun Rampal shares some good news with fans

After his co-stars from his upcoming film Nail Polish- Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID, Arjun Rampal announced that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He took to Twitter and thanked his fans and followers for their love, support, and prayers. The actor also revealed that as per medical experts, he was in direct contact with active COVID-19 cases.

Arjun Rampal wrote, “Good news, I am COVID negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active COVID cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers".

On the work front

Arjun Rampal is all set to appear next in director Bhargava Krishna’s Nail Polish which is a courtroom thriller. The story revolves around a murder trial, wherein Rampal plays the lead role of a defense lawyer. Other pivotal roles are played by Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari.

The movie will release digitally on the streaming platform Zee5. This is Arjun Rampal’s second project with the OTT platform after The Final Call. Arjun will also star in Rajiv S. Ruia’s Jaako Raakhe Saaiyaan which was supposed to hit theatres in September 2020 but was pushed ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rajpal Yadav.

