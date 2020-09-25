Arjun Rampal Tests COVID Negative After Being In Direct Contact With Active Cases

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently shared some good news through social media. After informing about Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari testing positive for COVID-19, the Dil Hai Tumhaara star took to Twitter and wrote a paragraph through his official handle.

Arjun Rampal announced that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and thanked his fans and followers for their wishes. Here is everything that you need to know about the actor’s recent social media post. Read on:

Arjun Rampal shares some good news with fans

Arjun Rampal announced that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus through his official social media handles on September 25, 2020, Friday. He took to Twitter and thanked his fans and followers for their love, support, and prayers. The actor also revealed that as per medical experts, he was in direct contact with active COVID-19 cases.

Arjun Rampal wrote, “Good news, I am COVID negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active COVID cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers". Check out his recent tweet:

Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers 🙏🏽 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 25, 2020

Response to Arjun Rampal's Twitter post

In an hour of sharing the Twitter post, Arjun Rampal received more than 16 retweets, two quote tweets, and over 445 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor took a sigh of relief and expressed their happiness in the comment section. Check out what they wrote on Arjun Rampal’s tweet:

Congratulations sir — Julee Jasmin Film Direction (@DirectionJulee) September 25, 2020

Congrats, good health forever🎉🪔💕🙏 — Indra Gurung (@indrakgurung) September 25, 2020

Ofc man, take care of yourself. — Manpreet Bhattee (@ManpreetBhatte1) September 25, 2020

Arjun Rampal's photo on Instagram

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal also shared a similar post announcing the good news through his official Instagram handle. He dropped a picture of himself in casual clothes. The actor is smiling for the capture while giving a thumbs-up to his fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. Arjun Rampal wrote, “Tests in COVID negative. Thank you for your love and prayers. Have to retest in 4 days. But relieved 😅." Besides emoticons, the actor also dropped hashtags like Stay Strong and Stay Safe with his Instagram post. Check out Arjun Rampal's Instagram post:

