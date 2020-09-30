Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Shares Living Room Pic With People Of 'own Age Group'

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal often share intriguing posts on their Instagram feed, including pictures with children Arik, Mahika, and Myra. The 5 of them have been spending time together since the lockdown. Gabriella took to her Instagram yesterday, September 29, 2020, as she shared a picture from their living room moments. Take a look.

Gabriella Demetriades’s Instagram story

Image Source: Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram

The picture is from the living room as all of them sit around in their pajamas and chill. The picture sees Arjun Rampal who is eating something, their son Arik and Rampal’s daughters Mahika and Myra. Gabriella captioned it as – “Finally with my own age group.”

Arjun Rampal’s Post on Daughter’s Day

Arjun Rampal's Instagram is full of pictures of his daughters. He recently uploaded a picture with both his daughters to celebrate International Daughters’ Day which fell on September 27th. The picture also featured Arik and Arjun put up an adorable caption for the pic. His caption said - ''My pillars of everything. I want to be bullied by the two of you always. I am the proudest dad, to have such beautiful souls as my daughters. Now I will never fear old age. In fact I will never fear anything anymore. Thank you for everything. #daughtersareblessings #happydaughtersdayâ¤ï¸''

Arjun Rampal on the work front

Arjun Rampal is all set to appear next in director Bhargava Krishna’s Nail Polish which is a courtroom thriller. The story revolves around a murder trial, wherein Rampal plays the lead role of a defence lawyer. Other pivotal roles are played by Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari. As per reports in The Hindu, Krishna has given assurance that the filming has begun with complete precautions being taken at the sets.

The movie will release digitally on the streaming platform Zee5. This is Arjun Rampal’s second project with the OTT platform after The Final Call. Arjun will also star in Rajiv S. Ruia’s Jaako Raakhe Saaiyaan which was supposed to hit theatres in Septemeber 2020 but was pushed ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rajpal Yadav.

