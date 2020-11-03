Arjun Rampal Asks Fans 'not To Blink' As He Shares Gripping Teaser Of 'Nail Polish'

Actor Arjun Rampal who is gearing up for his next web show Penthouse recently treated fans with the teaser of his upcoming courtroom drama Nail Polish. The actor who will be seen playing the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film, can be seen showcasing his fierce side in the teaser. The 43-second long teaser begins with visuals of Arjun Rampal's face, immersed in water. A few moments later, the actor opens his eyes and looks towards the camera.

Arjun Rampal shares the teaser of Nail Polish

Followed by the visuals, fans can also catch a glimpse of other characters from the film including Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari. Towards the end of the teaser, the voiceover of Arjun is played where fans can hear him saying “The mind commits the crime, the human being is only blamed."While captioning the teaser, Arjun wrote, “Don't blink, you might miss the clue. Nail Polish, premieres on 1st January 2021.” Going by the caption of the actor, it seems that the audience will have a great time witnessing several shades of the law where the actor will showcase the bitter reality behind every case.

Read: Arjun Rampal Shares Court-room Look In Intriguing Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Nail Polish'

Read: 'Nail Polish': Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul Resume Shooting For Their Next Courtroom Drama

Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the series, the story of the feature film follows a murder trial that also weaves in the discovery part of the plot into its narrative. In a statement, Rampal who is essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer, says, “The script is as intriguing as the title. This is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits [as actors].” This is Rampal’s second collaboration with ZEE5 after The Final Call. Nail Polish, a ZEE5 original film, will release on January 1, 2021.

The actor who has wrapped up his shooting schedule for the same seems to e missing his time on the sets as he shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram and penned an emotional note along. The Daddy actor shared three pictures on Instagram while expressing the amount of fun he had on the shoot. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Missing this mad mad, wicked, super fun and talented cast and crew of #nailpolish a slight glimpse into the behind the scenes.” Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the series, which also stars Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles, follows a murder trial that also weaves in the discovery part of the plot into its narrative.

Read: Arjun Rampal Misses 'Nail Polish' Sets; Shares Memorable Glimpses Of His Upcoming Series

Read: Arjun Rampal Gears Up For Upcoming Series 'Penthouse,' Shares His New Look

(Image credit: Arjun Rampal/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.